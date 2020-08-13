Advertisement

Cooler and Windy Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An isolated shower or thundershower is possible late tonight, then skies clear for Friday. But it’s a much cooler day and a windy morning with gusty conditions out of the northwest!

We’re still cool Friday night, then warmer air takes us back to the mid-80s for a dry weekend. There’s still a possibility of an isolated storm or two by Tuesday of next week.

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Matt Gontarek
Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
By Mike Modrick
Wednesday was definitely the hottest day of Rally Week! But we’re tracking a cold front that will take us back to much cooler air by Friday! Which means Thursday, is still hot. The risk of thunderstorms is much lower through the weekend, temps warm back to just average mid-80s for the weekend. Tuesday of next week may bring a few thunderstorms again, but temps hold in the 80s!

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
By Matt Gontarek
Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
By David Stradling
Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
By Eric W Gardner
Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT