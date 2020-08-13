Another HOT August day, but cooler temperatures return Friday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yesterday we hit a high temperature of 99 downtown Rapid City, which was the warmest day of the year so far. We are on track to hitting 93 degrees today. A much drier pattern has been present with very hot temperatures over the last two days, and that has brought an increase in fire potential.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Northern, Central and Southern Black Hills, Fall River County, and the NE Wyoming area until 8PM MDT Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. With very low humidity and gusty winds, fires that start can spread quickly.

We will get a break from the hot temperatures on Friday as a cold front moves in overnight tonight from the NW, bringing isolated showers to the area, mainly into the Northern Plains. The greatest risk for severe weather tonight and overnight is in the Central part of the state and up toward the North Dakota border. Mild temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

