Advertisement

Spearfish’s Northern Hills Cinema closes in September

The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors Sept. 6.
The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on September 6th.
The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on September 6th.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A Spearfish business is closing its doors after 44 years in what the owners are calling a “heartbreaking end” for the Northern Hills institution.

The Northern Hills cinema will close its doors on Sept. 6, and the owners said it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

The theatre was the first four-plex and the first to have Dolby Surround Sound in South Dakota. The owners said the decision to close came after a handful of blows that built up over the years: Movies moving to DVD quicker, the dawn of streaming services and the strain of the COVID pandemic.

The owner and operator, John Steele, said this is his way of life. He could be found at the theatre every night of the year except Christmas Eve.

“I’ve been around this ever since I’ve been two years old, and so consequently, that’s like taking life support system away from yourself. It’s the end of an era, it’s the end of my lifestyle, it’s the end of everything because it’s such an ingrained ingredient in my life,” said Steele.

Steele said it will be hard not saying “see you next time” to customers when they turn down the lights for the last time.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fire breaks out near downtown Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fire breaks out at a furniture business.

Education

Parents are moving their kids to Oglala Lakota School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The back to school debate is taking place in school board meetings and individual homes across the country. But in South Dakota, one group wants to make sure indigenous students know all their options before making a decision.

News

Police investigate homicide on E. Denver Street

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Police are investigating an unattended death as a homicide after receiving the autopsy results.

News

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

Latest News

News

State confirms new COVID-19-related death, 82 more cases Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 in the state as the additional death brings the state total to 148.

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.

News

2nd Annual Rusty Wallace ride

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Buffalo Chip visitor numbers are higher than expected

Updated: 18 hours ago
Despite the pandemic, rally numbers are hardly down.

News

Hot Springs gears up for new season

Updated: 20 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rusty Wallace rides into Buffalo Chip to raise money for charity

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rusty Wallace Ride helps raise money for charity