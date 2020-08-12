Wienermobile and Nutmobile roll through Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It tours year-round and now it’s in South Dakota again.
One of six, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has been spotted in Wall and Sturgis.
However, it’s not alone and it’s traveling with the Planter’s Nutmobile. The two cars will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24. After, both will travel to Billings, Montana.
The team of five drivers strives to make people smile and connect with as many as possible as they bring their 27-foot hot dog on wheels and 26-foot-long legume on wheels to the following events.
- Downtown Spearfish
- 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14
- Spearfish Farmer's Market
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15
- Central States Fair, Rapid City
- 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21
- Black Hills Super 6 Bike Race, Spearfish
- 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
- Central States Fair, Rapid City
- 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23
People were already flocking to the vehicles.
The team gives out wiener whistles and other promotional materials as well.
