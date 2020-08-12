Advertisement

Wienermobile and Nutmobile roll through Rapid City

The Wienermobile and Nutmobile are in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24.
The Wienermobile and Nutmobile are in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24.(Brianna Schreurs)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It tours year-round and now it’s in South Dakota again.

One of six, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has been spotted in Wall and Sturgis.

The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile is in Wall for the Rally!

Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

However, it’s not alone and it’s traveling with the Planter’s Nutmobile. The two cars will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24. After, both will travel to Billings, Montana.

The team of five drivers strives to make people smile and connect with as many as possible as they bring their 27-foot hot dog on wheels and 26-foot-long legume on wheels to the following events.

  • Downtown Spearfish
    • 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14
  • Spearfish Farmer's Market 
    • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15
  • Central States Fair, Rapid City
    • 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21
  • Black Hills Super 6 Bike Race, Spearfish
    • 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
  • Central States Fair, Rapid City
    • 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23  

People were already flocking to the vehicles.

Lighting, a biker from Las Vegas in town for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, excitedly poses for a photo in front of the Wienermobile and Nutmobile.
Lighting, a biker from Las Vegas in town for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, excitedly poses for a photo in front of the Wienermobile and Nutmobile.(Brianna Schreurs)

The team gives out wiener whistles and other promotional materials as well.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One COVID-19 death, 102 new cases reported in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

News

Noem plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is moving forward with a once-rejected plan to build a security fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

News

No-horsepower bikes may catch your eye in Sturgis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rocking horse motorcycle at the Sturgis Rally

News

Rocking horse bike

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Locals talk about the rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Wambli Standoff

Updated: 15 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

A no horse power bike may catch your eye in Sturgis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rocking horse motorcycle at the Sturgis Rally

News

One dead after hours-long standoff in Rapid City on Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
SRT callout takes a tragic turn

News

South Dakota will add dividers to school buses in response to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
To protect the children and drivers, expect to see more cleaning and a new vinyl divider on school buses.

News

DHS Dakota at Home program looks to keep elderly healthy

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The Department aims to provide home and community based services for those elderly and disabled adults.