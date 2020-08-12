Wienermobile and Nutmobile roll through Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It tours year-round and now it’s in South Dakota again.

One of six, Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile has been spotted in Wall and Sturgis.

The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile is in Wall for the Rally! Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 10, 2020

However, it’s not alone and it’s traveling with the Planter’s Nutmobile. The two cars will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24. After, both will travel to Billings, Montana.

The team of five drivers strives to make people smile and connect with as many as possible as they bring their 27-foot hot dog on wheels and 26-foot-long legume on wheels to the following events.

Downtown Spearfish 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14

Spearfish Farmer's Market 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Central States Fair, Rapid City 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21

Black Hills Super 6 Bike Race, Spearfish 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22

Central States Fair, Rapid City 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23



People were already flocking to the vehicles.

Lighting, a biker from Las Vegas in town for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, excitedly poses for a photo in front of the Wienermobile and Nutmobile. (Brianna Schreurs)

Koko has had a busy morning monkeying around with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Planters NutMobile! pic.twitter.com/TlfJAAd0wU — WaTiki Waterpark (@WaTikiResort) August 12, 2020

The team gives out wiener whistles and other promotional materials as well.

