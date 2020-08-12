Advertisement

Sturgis seeing an increase in drug arrests during the 80th Sturgis Rally

Increase in drug arrests this year during the rally
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As far as crime goes ... Sturgis Police says this year they have around 40 fewer calls for service compared to last year.

However ... Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says non-traffic arrests are up along with misdemeanor drug arrests which Vandewater describes as “skyrocketing”

Figures from the city show they’ve made 31 more misdemeanor drug arrests this year than they had at this same point last year.

“No, I think it is just all over honestly. You can’t just narrow it down by states that have legalized it for the medical side it. Everyone seems to be having more drugs in their possession now,” Geody VanDewater, Sturgis Police Chief, says

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says they've made the exact same number of misdemeanor drug arrests in the district as they did last year.

VanDewater described last night as a pretty slow night for law enforcement and says so far there haven’t been any major issues that they’ve had to respond to.

