Rally Tally: Rally-related accidents are up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s day six of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. And while the biggest event to happen anywhere is gaining a lot of national attention.

From the numbers, this rally is similar to the 79th Rally. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has compiled the total amount of citations, violations and arrests from the beginning of the Rally to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Injuries are higher than last year, the state reported. There are 65 total injuries. That’s broken down into 31 noninjury accidents, 22 injury accidents and one fatal accident. At this point in the Rally last year, the total was at 52.

Rapid City District has seen 36 accidents in total. Sturgis has had 28.

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 (South Dakota Department of Public Safety)

