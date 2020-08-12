Advertisement

Rally Tally: Rally-related accidents are up

Last year: 52 accidents. This year: 65 accidents.
Increase in drug arrests this year during the rally
Increase in drug arrests this year during the rally(KEVN KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s day six of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. And while the biggest event to happen anywhere is gaining a lot of national attention.

From the numbers, this rally is similar to the 79th Rally. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has compiled the total amount of citations, violations and arrests from the beginning of the Rally to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Injuries are higher than last year, the state reported. There are 65 total injuries. That’s broken down into 31 noninjury accidents, 22 injury accidents and one fatal accident. At this point in the Rally last year, the total was at 52.

Rapid City District has seen 36 accidents in total. Sturgis has had 28.

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information

Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Daily Information Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020(South Dakota Department of Public Safety)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Could new CARES funding tackle affordable housing and child care issues in Rapid City?

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Will $200,000 of CARES funds make a dent in Rapid City's affordable housing and child care service issues?

Sturgis Rally

Antibody test in Sturgis gives ‘peace’ to rally goers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Many rally-goers got the antibody test before making their way back home.

News

Sturgis dentist office lets rally-goers camp on its lawn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One Sturgis business closes its doors but opens its lawn during the rally.

News

South Dakota submits hemp plan to USDA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) submitted its plan to regulate industrial hemp in South Dakota to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for final approval.

Latest News

News

Wyoming launches its first suicide prevention call center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Wyoming is no longer the only state without its own suicide prevention call center.

News

Wienermobile and Nutmobile roll through Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
The Wienermobile and Nutmobile will be hitting up various locations in Rapid City and Spearfish until Aug. 24.

News

One COVID-19 death, 102 new cases reported in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials have confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases as well as one new death in South Dakota.

News

Noem plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is moving forward with a once-rejected plan to build a security fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

News

No-horsepower bikes may catch your eye in Sturgis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rocking horse motorcycle at the Sturgis Rally

News

Rocking horse bike

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.