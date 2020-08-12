Advertisement

Sturgis dentist office lets rally-goers camp on its lawn

One Sturgis business closes its doors but opens its lawn during the rally.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Hotels and homes are not the only places full of bikers this time of year; front yards are also just as inviting. One Sturgis business closes its doors but opens its lawn during the Rally.

Gentle Dental Family Care is just blocks away from Main Street, making it the perfect location for campers.

For the last 20 years, the business has shut down during the Rally but still offers other services: camping, parking and laundry. “We have a lot throughout the week that come for camping, and then about halfway through the week, we get a lot of laundry,” said Alli Williams, Sturgis local. “Beginning of the week seemed really high for what normally the start of the rally is, and we had probably 15 campers a day, and then now, we’re kind of down and looking at about half that.”

Williams said some people come back year after year and stay the whole week, and others see the signs on their way into town and decided to stay for a few nights.

“So we came out here not prepared, bought a tent, and just found somewhere to camp out. It’s been great, the sound of the motorcycles in the morning at six in the morning and then hear them till two, three in the morning. It’s great, rocks you to sleep and wakes you right up,” said Ray Yanez from El Paso, Texas.

Yanez and his friend decided to come to the Rally at the last minute but loved camping outside of Gentle Dental Family Care.

