No-horsepower bikes may catch your eye in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are nearing the halfway point of the 80th Sturgis Rally and if you’ve made your way to the City of Riders, you’ve probably seen many different styles of bikes.

From traditional bikes to custom paint jobs you probably think you’ve seen it all, but what about a bike that’s a horse with no horsepower?

Rock-on Motorcycles builds rocking horse style motorcycles. With the rally bringing in hundreds of thousands of people, Rock-on knows that its potential clients are small, but they can be found in Sturgis

“It is funny. People gravitate to them, and all of a sudden it locks in. I don’t think anyone really comes here expecting to spend a couple of hundred dollars on a rocking motorcycle for a kid, that’s not why they are here,” Steve Bol of Rock-on Motorcycles said.

The company is set up in the armory on Main Street.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.