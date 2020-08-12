Advertisement

Hottest day of the week expected Wednesday

Hot
Hot(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms come to an end around midnight tonight and skies are mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for many and a few will drop into the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected Wednesday morning and in the middle of the day. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for everyone. Even some in the triple digits in the southern plains. Clouds will develop later in the afternoon hours and a stray shower or storm will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.

Conditions will be dry and still hot for Thursday with many in the 90s. We’re cooling off Friday and into the weekend as temperatures fall to near average for this time of the year. Highs till be in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The near normal temperatures continue to start off next week, but it does look like some 90s will return by he middle of next week and into the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hotter today but with a chance of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Hot Tuesday with a few storms possible

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s for much of the week

Forecast

Pleasant Monday weather, but getting hotter Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler start to the work week; Summer heat returns Wednesday.

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT

Forecast

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Forecast

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT

Forecast

Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.