Hot Thursday, Much Cooler Friday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was definitely the hottest day of Rally Week! But we’re tracking a cold front that will take us back to much cooler air by Friday! Which means Thursday, is still hot. The risk of thunderstorms is much lower through the weekend, temps warm back to just average mid-80s for the weekend. Tuesday of next week may bring a few thunderstorms again, but temps hold in the 80s!

