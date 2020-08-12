Advertisement

Hot Thursday, MUCH Cooler Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was definitely the hottest day of Rally Week! But we’re tracking a cold front that will take us back to much cooler air by Friday! Which means Thursday, is still hot. The risk of thunderstorms is much lower through the weekend, temps warm back to just average mid-80s for the weekend. Tuesday of next week may bring a few thunderstorms again, but temps hold in the 80s!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Thursday, Much Cooler Friday!

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Forecast

Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

Hottest day of the week expected Wednesday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
A stray shower or storm will be possible into the afternoon hours.

Latest News

Forecast

Hotter today but with a chance of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT

Forecast

Hot Tuesday with a few storms possible

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s for much of the week

Forecast

Pleasant Monday weather, but getting hotter Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week, heat returns Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler start to the work week; Summer heat returns Wednesday.