Hot temps Wednesday and Thursday, drier pattern over the next several days

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very warm temperatures have surfaced Wednesday and will remain in the forecast for Thursday. Low to mid 90s are expected. There is a chance to see some pop-up thunderstorms over the Black Hills Wednesday and Thursday evening, but the greatest risk for severe weather will be off toward the central part of the state.

Much drier air is intruding from the West, bringing a lack of moisture to western South Dakota. The drier air coupled with the hot temperatures in Wyoming has brought an increase risk of fire weather for almost the entire state of Wyoming. We will get a little break from the HOT August temperatures this Friday as a cold front sweeps down from the NW. After Friday, we are generally under zonal flow, which is typically correlated with drier and milder conditions.

