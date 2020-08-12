Advertisement

A no horse power bike may catch your eye in Sturgis

By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are nearing the halfway point of the 80th Sturgis Rally and if you’ve made your way to the City of Riders, you’ve probably seen many different styles of bikes.

From traditional bikes to custom paint jobs you probably think you’ve seen it all

but what about a bike that’s a horse.... with no horsepower.

Rock-on motorcycles builds rocking horse style motorcycles. With the rally bringing in hundreds of thousands of people, Rock-on knows that their potential clients are small, but they can be found in Sturgis

“It is funny. People gravitate to them, and all the sudden it locks in. I don’t think anyone really comes here expecting to spend a couple hundred dollars on a rocking motorcycle for a kid, that’s not why they are here,” Steve Bol Rock-on motorcycles

The company is set up in the armory on main street

