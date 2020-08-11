Twin-V motorcycles get their chance to shine at the Buffalo Chip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Buffalo Chip is a hot spot for motorcycles. On Monday some twin V powered bikes got their chance to show what they were made of.

No matter the brand of ride, as long as there was a twin V motor on the bike, riders had the chance to showcase it at the Chip. While the rally may be only 10 days, for bikers, it is a year-long process to prepare their performance bikes for the shows.

“The bottom line being these guys build bikes the whole offseason so to speak just to bring their heat here,” Jeff Holt, Partner V-twin visionary, says

Prizes were awarded for best in show and best paint job among others.

