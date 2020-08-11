Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says new grants will improve safety and reliability of local bus systems

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local bus transit systems across the country are getting a financial boost from the federal government.

Department of Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao announced Tuesday $464 million in grants to improve the safety and reliability of the transit bus systems.  The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded the money to communities across 49 states.

DOT officials said the funds are an economic boost for the cities, towns and counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic when ridership is down.

“Low ridership times are the best times to make maintenance repair and rehabilitation projects,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“Our economy is going to come back, and when it does in a safe, phased fashion, we need to have the transportation system, the bus system, the bus shelters, bus facilities all ready,” said Chao.

The funding will help provide new buses for communities and support projects to build and improve bus-related facilities.

Chao said there was high demand for this financial assistance and they could not help everyone.

Officials said the FTA received 282 grant applications, a total of $1.8 billion in requested funding.

For a complete list of the transit grants, click here.

