Sturgis locals weigh in on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Traffic seems to be one of the biggest downfalls for locals.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - People from around the world flock to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, even during a pandemic. But what do Sturgis residents think about living there during such a hectic time?

People living in Sturgis might have mixed feelings about this year’s rally but everyone seems to see positives and negatives around the event.

“I’ve gone to all the rallies or I’ve been here for all of them, I enjoy the rally. Economically it’s positive for us, I suppose the negative would be traffic problems. Some of the people don’t want to, older folks don’t want to go downtown, but they’ve done such a wonderful job on the four-way stop locations that if you know the streets, you can go anywhere,” said David McPherson, Sturgis resident.

“It’s exciting, there’s a lot going on. We’re Jackpine Gypsies so where the Rally started, we get to partake in the legend of it. We also aren’t really affected by it, I go to work normally, sometimes traffic bothers me,” said Kari Russell, Sturgis resident.

But one Sturgis resident said even though she loves the concerts and being a part of the unique event, this year feels different.

“It does feel really different, just to have that in the back of your mind that there are so much more things going on in the world and we’re kind of laughing about it... have fun for a little bit but just be mindful”, said Monique Burggraff, Sturgis resident.

The world's largest motorcycle rally brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists to small-town South Dakota each year whether locals are ready or not.

