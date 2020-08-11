Advertisement

South Dakota added to New York’s travel advisory list Tuesday

"We cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(WCAX)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list. This means incoming travelers from these states must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. 

Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were also added to the list Tuesday. The list now restricts 32 states total, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. 

Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island were removed since last week’s update.

“Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts - we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

Here’s the full list of restricted states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

The advisory quarantine applied to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an average of positive tests that exceed 10%.

Those who violate the advisory could be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine. 

New Jersey and Connecticut jointly issue the advisory due to “New York’s successful containment of COVID-19,” according to the state’s health department.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SD officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

Stimulus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Both political parties have not come up with a decision of another government stimulus check due to the pandemic.

News

School board

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Rapid City school board voted on a mask mandate for the school year with the vote for the mandate - more information could follow.

News

7th St homicide

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The victim in the Pleasant Hill homicide has been identified and the suspect has been charged

Latest News

News

Rally briefing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally has been seeing an unusual decline in crime trends from previous years during the ongoing pandemic.

News

RCAS school board approves mask mandate when school reopens

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Rapid City Area School Board discusses approval of the school reopening plan Monday night.

News

Twin-V motorcycles get their chance to shine at the Buffalo Chip

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Twin-V bikes at the Buffalo Chip

News

Sturgis Lemonade

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rehgan Brodrick is sitting outside the Grocery Mart selling lemonade, coffee and water.

News

Rural Firefighters

Updated: 16 hours ago
280 square miles, an area roughly the size of Salt Lake City, that's how much land the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department protects.

News

Legends Ride

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Legends Ride raises money for local charities, such as the Black Hills Special Olympics and the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum.