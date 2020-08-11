Advertisement

SD officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

The additional cases bring total known cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota to 9,713.

Active cases declined by 86 on Tuesday due to a number of new recoveries. The new total of active cases is 1,060. The number of active cases in South Dakota has been rising in recent weeks and had risen three straight days prior to Tuesday’s drop.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 146.

Current hospitalizations fell by six to 57.

The state processed 932 tests Tuesday, just over five percent of which came back positive. The positive testing rate has hovered between 8-9 percent over the past week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural fire department surviving COVID-19, declining volunteerism

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Volunteer fire departments provide an invaluable service, but volunteers are in short supply these days. And with the pandemic rearing its ugly head, most fire teams are now skeleton crews.

News

South Dakota added to New York’s travel advisory list Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list.

News

Stimulus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Both political parties have not come up with a decision of another government stimulus check due to the pandemic.

News

School board

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Rapid City school board voted on a mask mandate for the school year with the vote for the mandate - more information could follow.

Latest News

News

7th St homicide

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The victim in the Pleasant Hill homicide has been identified and the suspect has been charged

News

Rally briefing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally has been seeing an unusual decline in crime trends from previous years during the ongoing pandemic.

News

RCAS school board approves mask mandate when school reopens

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Rapid City Area School Board discusses approval of the school reopening plan Monday night.

News

V-twin motorcycle builders compete at Buffalo Chip

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Twin-V bikes at the Buffalo Chip

News

Sturgis Lemonade

Updated: 18 hours ago
Rehgan Brodrick is sitting outside the Grocery Mart selling lemonade, coffee and water.

News

Rural Firefighters

Updated: 18 hours ago
280 square miles, an area roughly the size of Salt Lake City, that's how much land the Rochford Volunteer Fire Department protects.