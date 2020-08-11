Rally Tally: majority of Monday injuries riders didn’t have helmets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety along with the South Dakota High Patrol, compiled the Rally Tally for citations and accidents that happen during the Rally thus far.

Numbers compared to last year are similar except for money seized by officials, warnings officials have given out and total citations they’ve written.

As of 6 a.m. Aug. 8 to 6 a.m. Aug. 11, there have been two killed in a motorcycle accident. Last year at this time, the Rally crowd had seen one death.

Injuries are up compared to last year. Officials recorded 18 injury accidents at this point in the Rally. This year that number is up by 10. Noninjury accidents are up from last year too. Officials have recorded 22, six more than last year.

Out of the 10 injury crashes the state reported on Monday, nine of these accidents the riders were not wearing helmets.

The other Monday accident officials said a 28-year-old woman involved was wearing a seatbelt after she lost control of the motorcycle went into the ditch then a creek, eight miles southwest of Lead. She was not injured.

Officials have seized $3,296 so far, $2.520 from Sturgis and $776 from the Rapid City district. Compared to last year, no money had been seized.

Warnings as a whole have increased by 216 compared to last year at this point in the week. The total is 1,409 warnings given so far, officials report.

Total citations so far stand at 595, which is 40 more than last year at this point.

