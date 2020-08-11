Advertisement

One lemonade stand is a hit in Sturgis.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When life hands you lemons. you can use them to make the world a sweeter place.

That’s what one young girl is doing at what is likely the busiest lemonade stand around.

Rehgan Brodrick is sitting outside the Grocery Mart selling lemonade, coffee, and water to everyone passing by.

And one lemony twist, nurses and law enforcement can stop by and grab some free lemonade.

She is raising money to give back into the community.

She doesn’t know exactly what she wants to give it to ... all she knows is she wants to help give back with her goal of $500.

”I think it’s pretty important to us at least because we’re trying to help people in need and trying to give them what they need,” says Brodrick.

You can even get a free koozie when you buy some lemonade.

