Advertisement

One group checks off Sturgis Rally from their bucket list

The group of friends cheering to having a good time.
The group of friends cheering to having a good time.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All the way from Ohio a group of friends--Cynthia Nagle, William Nagle, Mike Firth and Carol Kozlowski-- are scratching off an item on their bucket list.

“I’m so happy to be here I can’t tell you and if you’ve never been here this is totally the Mecca for motorcycle enthusiasts,” says Cynthia.

And she’s not the only one excited for their first time at the rally.

“It’s awesome, I’ve been to many rallies, Daytona and everything, this is awesome,” says Firth.

Awesome and better than they all thought.

“I knew it was big because I go to a lot of bike weeks, but this is like bike week on steroids,” says William.

The event is expected to bring 250,000 people making this a pilgrimage to a motorcycles’ holy land.

“Oh my god I am in heaven and I keep saying out loud I’m not going home,” says Kozlowski.

Of all the years to visit Sturgis, especially now in the middle of a pandemic, nothing can stop them.

“I believe that COVID-19 is a serious thing, but I don’t believe that we should exaggerate it and I think that we should all just continue to live our lives,” says Kozlowski.

“You know, we know to be safe. I was a germophobe way before this even happened so I’m good to go,” says Cynthia.

“You know what, I’m not even thinking about that. I’m just here to have a good time,” says William.

Having a good time and making memories to last a lifetime.

“When I go home this is going to be an event I’m going to remember for the rest of my life and it’s always going to bring a smile to my face and I’m going to enjoy just the thoughts of being here in the openness,” says Kozlowski.

And with only a few days into the week and a half long event, they are ready to come back.

“It’s been a nice trip, we’re enjoying it. We’re still fresh, we’re only in like our second full day so we’re happy with what we see here and would like to come back,” says Cynthia.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New mural goes up in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The message behind this mural impacts everyone.

News

Rally Tally: majority of Monday injuries riders didn’t have helmets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Numbers compared to last year are similar except for money seized by officials, warnings officials have given out and total citations they’ve written.

News

Motorcycle crash leaves two dead in outside of Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three miles west of Sturgis, two men were killed in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. One other man involved suffered injuries.

News

Rural fire department surviving COVID-19, declining volunteerism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Volunteer fire departments provide an invaluable service, but volunteers are in short supply these days. And with the pandemic rearing its ugly head, most fire teams are now skeleton crews.

Latest News

News

SD officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials have confirmed 50 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though both active cases and hospitalizations declined Tuesday.

News

South Dakota added to New York’s travel advisory list Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that South Dakota was added to the New York state travel advisory list.

News

Stimulus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Both political parties have not come up with a decision of another government stimulus check due to the pandemic.

News

School board

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Rapid City school board voted on a mask mandate for the school year with the vote for the mandate - more information could follow.

News

7th St homicide

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The victim in the Pleasant Hill homicide has been identified and the suspect has been charged

News

Rally briefing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally has been seeing an unusual decline in crime trends from previous years during the ongoing pandemic.