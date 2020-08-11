Advertisement

New mural goes up in downtown Rapid City

Aspects of this mural bring awareness to gun violence.
Aspects of this mural bring awareness to gun violence.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A colorful message in the midst of downtown.

Artist Focus Smith isn’t new to painting murals in Art Alley. And his latest piece is designed to bring awareness to gun violence.

Although he started the mural months ago, the piece was held up due to the pandemic.

Despite the delay, Smith has one important message to get across

“Hoping that it will remind people to continue to check on their guns and where they’re at and that they’re safe and secure and following all the proto calls and manners that are taught in the classes and courses so just to continue to put that out there.”

His piece will be finished later Tuesday.

