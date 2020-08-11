Local artist, silversmith makes jewelry from broken items

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jade Remington is a silversmith and artist based in Rapid City. She created her business, The Jaded Gypsy, as a way to create unique jewelry from broken items. Her idea is to bring them back to life.

To learn more about Jade and her business, you can visit her Facebook or Website.

By putting broken items back together, Jade Remington creates jewelry such as necklaces and rings. (The Jaded Gypsy)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.