Local artist, silversmith makes jewelry from broken items
Jade Remington uses old broken items to create unique jewelry for her business, The Jaded Gypsy.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jade Remington is a silversmith and artist based in Rapid City. She created her business, The Jaded Gypsy, as a way to create unique jewelry from broken items. Her idea is to bring them back to life.
To learn more about Jade and her business, you can visit her Facebook or Website.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.