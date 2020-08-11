Advertisement

Local artist, silversmith makes jewelry from broken items

Jade Remington uses old broken items to create unique jewelry for her business, The Jaded Gypsy.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jade Remington is a silversmith and artist based in Rapid City. She created her business, The Jaded Gypsy, as a way to create unique jewelry from broken items. Her idea is to bring them back to life.

To learn more about Jade and her business, you can visit her Facebook or Website.

Website: The Jaded Gypsy
By putting broken items back together, Jade Remington creates jewelry such as necklaces and rings.
By putting broken items back together, Jade Remington creates jewelry such as necklaces and rings.(The Jaded Gypsy)

