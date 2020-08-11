Advertisement

Hotter today but with a chance of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hotter temperatures can be expected today. However, the atmosphere is moist and unstable, and that will lead to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will develop near the Black Hills and move northeast. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with the storms, but not everybody will see storms today.

A drier and more stable airmass moves in Wednesday and Thursday, decreasing our chance of storms. Highs will be well on up into the 90s through midweek.

By the weekend, temperatures will return to normal, but no precipitation is expected.

