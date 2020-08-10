With more people comes more crime in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle is here.

The annual event brings with it visitors from across the country, as well as increased crime rates.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says they had a busy weekend in the jail with arrests up by about 20 from this point last year.

The biggest offense law enforcement has seen is a rise in misdemeanor drug-and-paraphernalia possession, a narrative also confirmed by the state Department of Public Safety.

However, the officers on the ground have also seen a decrease in DUI’s and unwanted intoxicated people.

”We’re sitting about 65 calls less than last year,” says Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater. “Our non-injury accidents are still up probably about 20 more than this time last year along with our drug arrests and also our obstructing and assaults on law enforcement are actually up a few this year compared to last year.”

Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie says the city has also seen an increase in first-time visitors coming to town.

And despite the ongoing pandemic, they say that overall traffic is only down by about four percent compared to last year.

With all these people coming to town, Ainslie says that there is still time to register for the post-rally COVID testing if you are a resident.

Under 100 school employees have applied for testing, while local businesses have signed up for more than 400 tests for their employees, and fewer than 100 local residents have applied.

”So we’re still encouraging people, there’s more than enough tests available,” says Ainsley. “Please especially if you’ve rented your home out or if you’ve interacted with people. We want you to make sure you get the test in but so far there have not been a lot that have.”

The application can be dropped off at the city finance office or emailed to COVID@sturgisgov.com.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.