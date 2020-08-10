Uova al Forno a Marinara

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are plenty of bottled options when it comes to obtaining a marinara sauce, but why not make it yourself? I have a recipe for the perfect marinara sauce, and then a recipe for eggs cooked in that sauce that is delicious!

For the sauce, pour a can of San Marzano tomatoes in a bowl, and break up with your hands. San Marzano tomatoes are a special type of Italian plum tomato heralding from a region just below Mt. Vesuvius. They are thinner and longer than standard plum tomatoes and have a particularly sweet flavor and firm flesh. They are relatively easy to find in the grocery store - name brands can them.

After you break up the tomatoes, fill the can they came in about half full of water and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a skillet until hot and add 7 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced or minced. Saute until fragrant. Then add tomatoes and reserved water, a dash of red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of salt and a sprig of fresh basil. Cook 10 to 15 minutes on low heat. And there you have the perfect marinara!

For the eggs, pout a bit of the marinara sauce in the bottom of a ramekin then drop a medium egg in. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove and top with Parmesan and basil Delicious!

