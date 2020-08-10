Sheridan Cooks - Pasta Salad Primavera
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is one of my favorite recipes from the past ... a wonderfully colorful and delicious pasta salad! I first made this recipe in 1984, and it has been a hit every since.
Lots of fresh vegetables, including zucchini, red and green belle peppers, mushrooms and peas combine with some bow-tie pasta and a perfect lemon dressing to make a knockout dish!
Watch and enjoy! Make it today!
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.