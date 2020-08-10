Rally Counts: vehicle traffic looks similar to 2019
The South Dakota Department of Transportation gives numbers for Aug. 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, are available and will be updated daily.
Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows:
Friday, August 7: 49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year
Saturday, August 8: 54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year
Sunday, August 9: 56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year
3-day total:
2020: 160,788 2019: 167,222 down 3.8 percent over last year
Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 24.
