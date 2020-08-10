Advertisement

Pleasant Monday weather, but getting hotter Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will start the week on a mild note with highs in the 80s, slightly below normal for this time of year. Dry conditions are expected.

Hotter temperatures return Tuesday through the end of the week. A weak disturbance might trigger some isolated thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday through the weekend, though temperatures will come down a bit Saturday and Sunday after a weak cold front zips through the region.

