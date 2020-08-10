New pandemic movie filmed in S.D. has a release date

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

In the movie, Before the Fire, a character says, ”I promise you, I’ll never let anything bad happened to you,” but it turns out to be a promise that’s hard to keep, because in this fictional story, a strange virus hits the world, everyone is trying to escape the pandemic, but end up facing more personal drama.

The main character, Ava, fled to her hometown in South Dakota, a location the director of the movie, Charlie Buehler, knows all to well.

“I lived in Rapid City when I was a little kid...,” Buhler says, “I mean I loved the Black Hills, I’m from East River, so I’m not supposed to say this, but West River is..., it’s very beautiful,” Buhler chuckles. “To have its opening in Rapid City, and it’s going to be in Sioux Falls area, and in the Mitchell area, and have people to actually see on the big screen, it’s particularly special.”

These days, many big-name Hollywood movies are having trouble scheduling a premier date in theaters.

“The movie is about the pandemic, and obviously we’ve all been living through a global pandemic, for months and months now, it feels surreal that this is when we are releasing it, but we’re happy that people are finally able to see it,” Buhler says of the release.

Looking back, both Charlie Buhler and the lead actress/writer, Jenna Lyng Adams realize how the story is eerily similar to today, but the crew never predicted it would come true under the name of COVID-19. The protocols described in the movie are in use nowadays.

“Yeah I had a doctor’s appointment a month ago, and at the front door, in the waiting area, they come up and they take my temperature like using the same kind of device in movie, and I was like, oh...,” Adams points out the similarity.

“And to see all of that play out in real life has been really strange,” Buhler says.

The movie, Before the Fire, uses fire to symbolize a crisis.

“A crisis is a true test of character, as you can see in the film, it brings out some of the worst in people and a lot of the best in people, too,” Adams comments.

“It’s interesting to see our world sort of having to go through similar type of crisis, we will see how we rise from the ashes in due time,” Buhler says.

To find out how the film mirrors the reality, the movie will be released digitally on Aug. 14.

“You can watch on Apple TV, on Amazon, on Google play....” Buhler lists the available VOD platforms, and it will be in Elks Theater in Rapid City soon as well.

