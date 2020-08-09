Advertisement

Sturgis Jewelry found a way to be a vendor without attending the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic couldn’t stop the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but it did change everything from the number of vendors to the concert headliners.

Sturgis Jewelry has been a rally staple for over 30 years. But, the pandemic caused the creator and his family to be stuck at home, in Australia.

So to keep the vendor going and accommodate for COVID restrictions, Sturgis Jewelry created an online rally event, complete with a band performance, visit from the jewelry maker, and new website launch.

”Clearly, things are a little different this year, it’s truly not safe for a lot of people,” said Heide Fowler, Sturgis Jewelry. “We have a lot of customers that reached out to me in the last couple of weeks to say they weren’t coming, wanted to know if there was any way they could still get pieces. And it just kind of was a natural progression the way the whole thing came together.”

Fowler said everyone learned how to use Zoom during the pandemic, so this seemed like a good solution.

