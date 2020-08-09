Despite the pandemic, service members are still being deployed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite travel bans and restrictions, the military still sends people on training operations -- to make sure they’re prepared to do their jobs.

Training in any job is necessary. For the military, it’s essential. That’s why members of the 28th Bomb Wing are in Guam, to ensure crews get real-life experience for missions.

“Back at home station, we will role-play working with our allies and partners but it’s never the same as actually being able to work with them, actually being able to plan with them and working through those conflicts of language barrier, working through the limitations and strengths of their assets and them working through our limitations and strengths as well,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lincoln with the 28th Bomb Wing.

Around 150 service members and four B1 bombers are in Guam. Although their day to day operations are fairly similar to being at Ellsworth there are some notable differences.

“So a typical flight is we’ll head out to, let’s say near Japan, and we’ll integrate with Japanese self-defense force and partner alongside them and what that does for us is it allows us to get used to operating with one another and just builds that confidence with each other,” said Lincoln. “It is very similar but different and you’re also working with different countries air traffic control which throws in a little dynamics that you have to get used to.”

Lincoln has been deployed multiple times but says this deployment is a bit different because of COVID.

“The pandemic, COVID has put a lot of restrictions on us, so back at home station, you know, we have to wear the mask, etcetera. I’ll be the first to say that they’re not pleasant restrictions and I don’t enjoy them necessarily but they’re necessary. And the same and similar restrictions are out here, where we still have to wear a mask, we’re limited on where we can go but I think we’re learning how to deal with it enough that we have the freedom to at least enjoy ourselves,” said Lincoln.

Lincoln said the restrictions allow him and his fellow airmen to be able to travel for these training deployments and to return home safely.

