The Rally is many vendors’ last venue of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings bikes and bikers into town, but it also attracts entrepreneurs, and some really good food.

Some of the popular choices for hungry bikers include sausage and Philly cheese-steaks that are slow-cooked in a bed of onion juice. There are some international flavors, such as Maui and Asian fusion stir-fried noodles that are ready to go. Around the corner, you can see some sizzling Mediterranean dishes.

“We set up kitchen just like this, and we just sell our food,” says Frances Kasselakis, a Greek food vendor. “My husband is Greek, so our main menu is Greek.”

The family behind the Greek fares doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but they travel to big events.

“We’re out of Miami,” Kasselakis says, “and this is the only festival that we have since March, we’ve been out of work since March, and we have no choice but to come up here, because you’re the only one having a festival, everybody else is totally shut down, and we probably won’t have another event until probably next year, probably Feburary, probably March, something like that.”

And a first-time Rally food truck shares a similar experience.

“Correct, so all my other events have been cancelled,” Anwar Robinson, the owner of Robinson Smokehouse says. “This is a great event to attend, you know, tons of people, kind of brings Memphis BBQ to South Dakota.”

Robinson has been making food since he was in high school. He usually drives his food truck--equipped with some big smokers--to events and festivals. But it has been a challenge to find a venue.

“We’ve got some brisket, we’ve got ribs...,” and there’s also BBQ nachos drizzled with special sauce.

And another person working around the smokers is actually Robinson’s friend and an executive chef of a German restaurant in Memphis.

“Because of the whole coronavirus, COVID situation, the restaurant that I’m a chef of, it’s shut...it’s closed down right now for a couple of months,” David Todd says.

So Chef Todd comes along and helps bring this smokey flair to the food scene at the Sturgis Rally.

In addition to these food vendors, two entrepreneurs, who just started a new business, have something that will remind you of a wet T-shirt contest.

"So our top is a replicate of a wet T-shirt. And when you look at it, you cannot believe it's not real."

It is so real, that we cannot show it on the news.

“Here we are in Sturgis, we are selling to women in their 60s and 70s. It’s been so much fun.”

The two businesswomen have chosen Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as their very first event to showcase their products, and has expanded their clientele age range.

