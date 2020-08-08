Advertisement

Local veteran appreciates National Purple Heart Day

Friday is National Purple Heart Day
Friday is National Purple Heart Day(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Purple Heart is America's oldest decoration for military merit, created by George Washington back in 1792. Since 1944 the Purple Heart is given only to soldiers who are killed or wounded in combat. To mark the day, Friday was National Purple Heart Day.

Branden Stackenwalt of Rapid City was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured while serving with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when an IED exploded while he was on patrol in Kandahar Province in September of 2009. He says the medal and the day mean a lot to him.

Stackenwalt says, “For me, I like the recognition to get it out there for the rest of the veterans who can’t get it out there themselves They need the help and support they can get, We all need to show that, that love and support to those who need it. It means defending life and what you have, defending family and the country, your loved ones and stuff like that.”> The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor estimates there have been 1-point-8 million Purple Hearts awarded since its inception.

Latest News

Community

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.

Education

The Lead-Deadwood School District talks about busing for the upcoming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
At this time students will be starting a new school year in just a few weeks.

Economy

Lead collects more than $200,000 in sales tax in July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The small town of Lead continues to do well.

News

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There have been three additional deaths due to the coronavirus in South Dakota Friday.

Latest News

News

Thune at odds with Trump on White House acceptance speech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, is at odds with President Donald Trump on whether the president’s nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention should be delivered from the White House.

News

Johnson makes court appearance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
A man charged with murder and aggravated assault makes appearance.

Local

Sturgis gun shop owner says NRA supports local business

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Gun shop owner offers support.

News

Motorcycle museum

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Another attraction to see at the Sturgis rally is the Sturgis Motorcycle museum

News

Downtown sturgis business

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A new vendor amongst many old and new ones this year, will remain open 24/7 throughout the week of the Sturgis rally

News

Custer county fair

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Custer county fair has many selections of food and games for families to enjoy and will be over on Sunday.