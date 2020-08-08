Advertisement

Double amputee skydives while carrying the American Flag during the Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Rally hosts a veteran ride
Sturgis Rally hosts a veteran ride(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Bikers rolled into Indian Motorcycle in Sturgis as part of the Veterans ride to help kick the 80th Sturgis Rally. While Another vet -- who has spent a lot of time in the air -- dropped in to share his amazing story.

Sergeant 1st Class Dana Bowman has done over 4,000 parachute jumps from an airplane, and today he parachuted in with the American Flag at the Veterans Ride.

“Without what our warriors, veterans, or soldiers have done for us we wouldn’t have our freedom. And that’s why we’re here in Sturgis today.” Dana Bowman, Sergeant 1st Class US Army, says

Despite having so many jumps under his belt, Bowman still finds jumps like these during the rally to be especially moving.

" You know it is so exhilarating to be an inspiration to a lot of them, Some are looking for hope. Hope for despondent, courage to the timid, and strength to the weak " added Bowman

Bowman himself isn’t only a vet but suffered a horrific injury while serving his country.

“Way back in 1994 I was in a mid-air collision on the Army Parachute team. The Golden Knights. a midair collision that took the life of my teammate and both of my legs.” Bowman says

With his fellow Veterans there to catch the American Flag he parachuted in with before it touched the ground, Bowman is standing proud in the city of riders.

“And to be able to bring in the American Flag, you think about what our Veterans have down for us, sacrificing and supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America it means an awful lot,” Bowman, says

Copyright 2020 KOTA All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Remembering Our Fallen during the Rally

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Bikers and visitors pay respect to the deceased military service members at Rally Point

News

Residents in Hideaway Hills spent the afternoon taking photos of problem areas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Back in April, people in the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk were evacuated from their homes, after a mine collapsed. Now, they're going back to get another look.

News

Purple Heart

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Remembering the fallen

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Rally Mister

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lead Sales Tax

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

First Day of the Rally

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Community

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.

Education

The Lead-Deadwood School District talks about busing for the upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
At this time students will be starting a new school year in just a few weeks.

Economy

Lead collects more than $200,000 in sales tax in July

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The small town of Lead continues to do well.