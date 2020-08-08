Burnouts Pizza closes Deadwood location, but the Hill City location is still open for business

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 continues to impact people worldwide, and it’s affecting many right here in our backyard.

Burnouts Pizza in Deadwood opened back in March of 2019, and then when the pandemic hit, they closed just like many other businesses.

"Just to keep our employees safe, and we weren't sure what was going to happen due to it," says general manager of Burnouts Pizza at the Chute Rooster Smokehouse, Gayb Rave.

But just about a week ago, they closed their doors for good.

"To keep a whole restaurant going, a whole storefront in Deadwood, it's just not feasible right now. Employees wise and product wise it's tough to get every single item we need every single week. And we had to do a lot of replacements," says Rave.

Rave says it was bittersweet when they didn't reopen the Deadwood location.

"Deadwood was are first storefront as Burnouts Pizza. So closing those doors and letting the employees know that it just wasn't going to make it was super sad and disappointing. But at the same time, we have goals and aspirations as business and as a family here," says Rave.

Burnouts Pizza isn’t completely gone; they’re still serving up pizza in Hill City.

"Our hope here in Hill City is that our friends and family from around the area come and visit us. That we're doing the same thing, it's the same pizza it's just coming out of a small green box," says Rave.

And even though it's still tough to get some items like fresh produce and even pizza boxes Burnouts Pizza is doing everything they can to satisfy their customers.

“It turned out to be a great success so far; every day, every week, it gets a little bit better, a little bit busier, and building the local base here has been a lot of fun too,” says Rave.

