A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are expecting storms this evening with a shortwave centered over Wyoming. Storms are starting to fire up into the northeastern Wyoming, and will make it into western SD this evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. There is a greater risk for severe weather over central/eastern SD this evening. Fog may also develop this evening around the Black Hills, so give yourself extra time and drive slowly if you are out on the roads. As this disturbance moves east, a cold front will move through western SD bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Wind gusts between 25-30 mph are possible.

Overnight Sunday and Monday morning, there is a chance for a light shower, but we will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day on Monday. A drier pattern moves into the area Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Much cooler on Monday, but the upper 80s return on Tuesday and into the mid week.

