Advertisement

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are expecting storms this evening with a shortwave centered over Wyoming. Storms are starting to fire up into the northeastern Wyoming, and will make it into western SD this evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. There is a greater risk for severe weather over central/eastern SD this evening. Fog may also develop this evening around the Black Hills, so give yourself extra time and drive slowly if you are out on the roads. As this disturbance moves east, a cold front will move through western SD bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Wind gusts between 25-30 mph are possible.

Overnight Sunday and Monday morning, there is a chance for a light shower, but we will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day on Monday. A drier pattern moves into the area Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Much cooler on Monday, but the upper 80s return on Tuesday and into the mid week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A much drier pattern into the end of the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week.

Forecast

Evening T-storms possible Friday/Saturday; quiet weather next week

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT

Forecast

Hot start to the Rally; Slight Chances for Storms

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT

Forecast

Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Evening storms, then a HOT Friday

Forecast

Evening Storms, then a HOT Friday!

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT

Forecast

Hotter temperatures, but a chance of isolated storms

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT

Forecast

HOT August temperatures this week; storm chances Thursday PM

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
HOT August temperatures this week with a few chances for T-storms.