80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off

The Rally officially started on Friday
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Rally is in full gear, and thanks to the pandemic, this rally is guaranteed to be like no other.

Despite the challenges, one tattoo shop owner says, so far, business looks good.

"It's the first day for most people, but I've been here since the beginning of July, open and ready for tattooing," said Spider Valley, owner of Old School Tattoo in Sturgis. "And our numbers, attendance, seems to be where it's at every other year, excluding anniversary years. Our numbers are ahead. People are tired of being at home, you know. This is what this Rally started about is freedom."

Valley said during the 2019 Rally, Old School Tattoo did about 800 procedures in 12 days, and expects this year's numbers to be the same, if not better.

Valley, like many others, said it is the people who make the Rally special.

"All the good people, from all over the country," said Tim Green, a biker from Missouri. "The Black Hills and Needles Highway and the beauty."

"I just enjoy getting to be out and around the people and seeing people from year to year," said Yvette Paul, a vendor in Sturgis.

Our reporters who were in Sturgis said very few people are actually wearing masks. In fact, many say they are not worried at all about the pandemic. Though people are unworried, many businesses do have signs limiting the number of people on a premises.

