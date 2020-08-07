Advertisement

RCSFUN carnival is in Sturgis for the first time

RCS Fair in Sturgis
RCS Fair in Sturgis(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

If you have passed by Lazelle Street in Sturgis since Wednesday, you may have seen a big Ferris wheel because there’s a carnival in town.

RCSFUN, or Ray Cammack Shows , is a company that goes around the country and set up fairs and carnivals, but this is their first time coming to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The carnival will be in town every day until August 16.

There are classic carnival snacks, rides, and stuffed animals for people to win. They are open at two in the afternoon and depending on each day’s event, they usually close around midnight.

The vice president of RCSFUN says, ”Come and be the first one to ride the observation wheels, the RCS observation wheels, get a good look of the Black Hills, and the surrounding areas from about 110 feet in the air.”

The fair is located at the corner of the 6th and Lazelle Street, tickets can be purchased on site.

