Hot start to the Rally; Slight Chances for Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot weather will start Rally week today with highs int he 90s. Near 100 degree heat is likely toward the Badlands. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon, some of which could be severe. But they will be isolated.

Another chance of storms returns Saturday afternoon and evening, mostly in the northern Hills and in south-central South Dakota. A few of the storms there could be severe.

Sunday will be breezy and sunny with low humidity, and the bulk of Rally Week next week will be dry and warm.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.