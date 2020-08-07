Advertisement

Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the event.
Cars are driving by in Lead.
Cars are driving by in Lead.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration, a way to remember Lead’s roots and origins.

It usually takes place over the Fourth of July, and there is a fireworks show, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed to Labor Day Weekend.

The celebration kicks off on Sept. 5 and goes until the seventh.

There will be free events around town.

Fireworks will take place on Labor Day, but some may wonder what will happen with the event if COVID-19 numbers increase after the rally?

The executive director for the chamber of commerce, Sierra Ward says nobody knows what the future will bring, and if something happens, they will cross that bridge when it comes.

"I think fireworks are an awesome addition to 2020 because you can come, you can you know be spaced out from people. You're outside. You're enjoying the fresh air. So I am hopeful that we can still pull it off," says Ward.

Plans are still in the works for the event.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

RCSFUN carnival is in Sturgis for the first time

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The observation wheels onsite can get you 110 feet up in the air

Community

“Movies Under the Stars” event bids farewell

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
This popular family pastime will not be continued

News

Monument Health doctor discusses emotional impact of treating COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are almost five million cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

News

New restaurant in Deadwood opens its doors

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Blake Joseph
A new restaurant has opened its doors with an official ribbon-cutting in Deadwood Monday.

Latest News

News

Dog takes rattlesnake bite for owner by Centennial Trail

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT
|
By Natalie Morris
Last Friday, Devin Diede was hiking with his wife Alex when they encountered a rattlesnake right before they stepped on to Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake.

Community

Activists paddle around Pactola for their cause

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Rapid Creek Watershed Action hopes people who enjoy Pactola Lake would also appreciate the importance of water quality

Entertainment

Brothel museum transports visitors to another era

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
This part of Deadwood history that's often referenced in Western entertainment comes to light

Local

Pepper spray training is more than unforgettable

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
County law enforcement learn their options and the effect on their measures

Community

Zumba in Wilson Park brings fun to Saturdays

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
A fun way to exercise and burn some calories.

Community

Annual Clothe-A-Kid event is still on, but there are some changes

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Children are getting ready to go back to school which means its time to get some supplies.