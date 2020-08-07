Gold Camp Jubilee celebration in Lead set for Labor Day weekend

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Gold Camp Jubilee celebration, a way to remember Lead’s roots and origins.

It usually takes place over the Fourth of July, and there is a fireworks show, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed to Labor Day Weekend.

The celebration kicks off on Sept. 5 and goes until the seventh.

There will be free events around town.

Fireworks will take place on Labor Day, but some may wonder what will happen with the event if COVID-19 numbers increase after the rally?

The executive director for the chamber of commerce, Sierra Ward says nobody knows what the future will bring, and if something happens, they will cross that bridge when it comes.

"I think fireworks are an awesome addition to 2020 because you can come, you can you know be spaced out from people. You're outside. You're enjoying the fresh air. So I am hopeful that we can still pull it off," says Ward.

Plans are still in the works for the event.

