Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

The state confirmed 98 new positive cases
COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been three additional deaths due to the coronavirus in South Dakota reported on Friday. The state confirmed 98 new positive cases too.

The new deaths bring South Dakota’s total of COVID-19-related deaths to 144, the South Dakota Department of Health reported.

Two people who died of the coronavirus were men and one was a woman. One was in the 20-29 age range, one was in the 70-79 age range and one was in the 80+ age range. Two were living in Minnehaha County and one was Todd County.

South Dakota has a total of 9,371 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the state health department. This does not include people who show symptoms or are asymptomatic but are not tested.

A total of 2,008 test results were reported for 1,153 people on Friday. The positive rate for people testing positive for the coronavirus was 8.5%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Thune at odds with Trump on White House acceptance speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, is at odds with President Donald Trump on whether the president’s nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention should be delivered from the White House.

News

Johnson makes court appearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
A man charged with murder and aggravated assault makes appearance.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle museum

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Another attraction to see at the Sturgis rally is the Sturgis Motorcycle museum

News

Downtown sturgis business

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A new vendor amongst many old and new ones this year, will remain open 24/7 throughout the week of the Sturgis rally

News

Custer county fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Custer county fair has many selections of food and games for families to enjoy and will be over on Sunday.

News

NRA lawsuit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The NRA is battling a fraud lawsuit filed against the organization and a Rapid City gun shop owner talks about how this will affect their industry

News

Sturgis vendors

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Sturgis rally will be seeing many new vendors selling varieties of merchandise this year

News

RMAC postpones fall sports season

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.