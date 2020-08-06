Virtual art residency at Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Every year during the summer, five artists come to Crazy Horse Memorial to show off their work and teach their culture to crowds of tourists.

But the pandemic has forced the attraction to find new ways to keep the Artist in Residency program in motion.

Due to travel restrictions and health concerns, only one out of the four artists invited so far was able to show up in person.

Instead of being in the studio, the artists maintain a public interaction by using virtual technology to teach classes and having live chats with the artists.

Therefore, the tourist attraction found a way to keep the culture alive not only in the Black Hills but around the world.

“For the most part we are really getting positive responses because people who can’t make it here to South Dakota are still able to hear what all the artists are doing. They don’t have to be here every month to see what each artist is working on,” Crazy Horse Memorial Culture Program Manager Lee Rainboth said.

The program’s intent was to also help artists sell their work as this may be a source of income.

Therefore, they are encouraging people to follow artists on social media to see their full displays.

