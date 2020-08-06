Advertisement

Vendors come to Sturgis to promote their business and cause

A Mexican food stand from Nebraska.
A Mexican food stand from Nebraska.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

If you are near Sturgis Community Center Thursday, you can already see a lot of people walking on Lazelle Street, checking out different vendors. And those vendors know their potential customers. There is a vendor selling beard oil and balm, and there is also...

“We have tattoo balm, which brings out the colors in your tattoos,” says the beard and tattoo balm distributor.

There are many Trump merchandise vendors here for the Rally, but one of them is managed by some of the youngest business owners and this is their first year being a Rally vendor.

Speaking of Trump apparel, the Trump Train that has been in Sturgis since July has definitely drawn much attention. The bus’s little shop has been so busy with the bikers, they are considering hiring help.

“We don’t charge a politician to use the bus and nobody donates money to use the bus, so we fund the bus by selling hats, shirts like that,” says Buddy Hall, one of the members behind the Trump Train.

There’s also quite some food and beverage choices on the street. A few bikers really enjoyed the Mexican food stand here. And this is this family’s first time coming to the Rally.

While there are many first-time vendors, there are some more experienced ones. “This is our 8th year here in Sturgis, we make it a family affair,” another food stand that offers comfort food.

A soda pop shop with stainless steel mugs has come to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since 2006. They’ve displayed all the badges they’ve earned the Rally badges on their booth. They say they are waiting to get the 80th annual Rally’s badge soon.

Not only bikers come to Sturgis, people hoping to promote their business and cause will also be here, from start to finish.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Custer County Fair ready for a weekend of fun

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Custer County Fair has kicked off

Community

RCSFUN carnival is in Sturgis for the first time

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The observation wheels onsite can get you 110 feet up in the air

Sturgis Rally

Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis is ready for its first rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A diner on Main Street in Sturgis is gearing up for their first rally.

Sturgis Rally

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame is geared up for the rally.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Many hotels and campgrounds are booked up for the rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Places to stay during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

City of Sturgis announces traffic modifications and restrictions for Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Sturgis is making adjustments to make way for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Unemployed in South Dakota have received $267 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakotans have received about $267 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the U.S. in mid-March.

News

City of Sturgis releases new app for 80th Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
App gives rally goers an easy way to find everything from rides to restaurants.

News

Hideaway Hills sinkhole no longer a threat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The sinkhole that caused an evacuation of a dozen homes in Black Hawk does not appear to be a threat to Interstate 90 near Exit 52.

News

Civic Center ‘ready to take on events’ as Rush announce schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
But how will it affect the Civic Center?