Uncle Louie’s Diner in Sturgis is ready for its first rally

A customer is enjoying his food from Uncle Louie's Diner
A customer is enjoying his food from Uncle Louie's Diner(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Many businesses in Sturgis have experienced the rally for quite some time, but this is the first year for Uncle Louie’s Diner.

The owner David Stewart says they decided to be open 24 hours starting on Friday and will go through next Saturday because of the rally.

The diner will have a food cart out front, and they will also have daily features.

Additional staff was brought on, and so far, Stewart says they have been pretty busy, and he thinks it will turn out to be a pretty good rally.

"I expect to create great memories. I think it's going to be a fun place. We're going to busy just like every other place because we're here on Main Street. But we're going to try to create a good environment so people can get out of all the hustle and bustle and just relax and enjoy a meal," says Stewart.

The diner will not be doing to-go orders, but if someone is looking to get something to go, they can use the food cart out front.

