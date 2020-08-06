Advertisement

Civic Center ‘ready to take on events’ as Rush announce schedule

But how will it affect the Civic Center?
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush announced a tentative start date of Dec. 4, about two months later than usual. So how does this affect the Civic Center?

“It helps show that our venue is ready to take on events,” said Heather Jasnoch, Civic Center advertising strategist. “The biggest thing about South Dakota is that we’re open, and it kind of helps other promoters see that we’re ready to go and if leagues and sports teams are willing to be here, then other events are willing to be here as well.”

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has a reopen plan and said they're excited hockey will be apart of it.

“We’re pretty much just excited that there is a start date,” said Jasnoch. “Even though it’s just a couple months, it kind of gives us time to get prepared, get everything clean, and to work with the Rush to make sure the venue is not only safe for our community and our fans but for the visiting teams as well.”

Like other businesses and organizations, the Rush took a hit during the pandemic but has high hopes for the coming season.

‘We’ve been hurt by this like everyone else is,” said Valerie Persinger, Rush vice president of business development. “With that being said, our community has really rallied around us. Our season tickets for next year are looking great, our corporate sponsors are ready to support us.”

“Everyone loves sports, it kind of brings the community together, fans together, and so we’re really excited to have that this year. I know other venues, lose out on that, or might lose out on that and so we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring that back this year,” said Jasnoch.

Because the pandemic is ever-changing, the Civic Center said once the season gets closer, it'll work with the Rush to keep everyone safe.

The Rush will have a full 72 game season that will run until late spring or early summer.

