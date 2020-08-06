Advertisement

Texas dad saves kids from 12-foot alligator

‘Look how big he is. Holy cow!’
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – A dad sprung into action, saving his kids from a huge alligator.

Andrew Grande said his children were playing near a canal when the gator approached.

He quickly grabbed his daughter and got everyone behind a fence.

Grande said the reptile stayed in the area for nearly 30 minutes.

“Look how big he is,” Grande said in a video showing the alligator swimming in the canal. “Holy cow!”

Authorities came and captured the gator, pulling it from the canal.

It was nearly 12-feet long and weighed closed to 600 pounds.

Grande said alligators are common in the canal, but he had never seen one that big before.

The reptile now has a new home at a gator sanctuary.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

