Advertisement

Sturgis Police Department prepares for unique safety concerns

Sturgis Police want to emphasize being smart and responsible
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - A year ago, the area was preparing for record crowds at the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But less than a week out, the pandemic has changed plans, even rally plans.

“People come to Sturgis thinking there are no rules, people come to Sturgis just wanting to have a good time, so they’re out drinking and enjoying the shows and the concerts, and that’s where we do our best to try to maintain order in town,” said Geody VanDewater, Chief of Sturgis Police.

VanDewater said police will not actively enforce mask guidelines, but they are asking people to use personal responsibility. There are hand sanitizer stations around the City.

As for police, they will have masks and hand sanitizer and will practice social distancing during their 12-hour shifts.

Though the Rally has not officially started yet, VanDewater describes Downtown Sturgis right now as like a mini Rally, and he expects many more people to flood into the City.

"Every year, you take a town of 7,000 and you stuff as many people in you can, anywhere from a couple hundred thousand up to 500,000," said VanDewater. "And our goal is strategically placing people throughout town to try to maintain safety, try to maintain calmness of people, and try to address issues as they come."

Sturgis Police want to emphasize being smart and responsible during the rally and especially if you plan on drinking, not to drive. They also encourage people to follow the CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in kids

Updated: moments ago
|
Fear and concern over the coronavirus can dlead to more stress for all of us, but during the pandemic, one child psychologist says he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National Politics

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National Politics

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

Local

Black Hills businesses avoid rally crowds by closing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Sturgis Rally brings more people to local restaurants and most restaurants will open with preparations for the influx of visitors