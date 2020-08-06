Advertisement

Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame has new motorcycles on display

Visitors are looking at the different motorcycles.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off on Friday, and if you’re looking for a unique experience, you may want to take a ride to the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum.

During the rally, there will be guest artists and live painting at the museum.

New bikes will also be showcased like the new soft tail that was built by Backbone out of Wisconsin, which will be at the museum until the end of the rally.

They also have a 1910 FN 4 cylinder assembled in Belgium, which will be on display for a few years.

“We always try to change it up here. We don’t want it to be the same thing every time somebody comes through. We have you know repeat rally attendees that come and visit us every year while they’re in town. And we want to make sure that we’re showing them we’re trying to change things up and keep them entertained. And keep the museum alive and fresh,” says the facilities manager, Josh Buttrell.

The museum will be open seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm during the rally.

