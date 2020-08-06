Advertisement

Rapid City rings bells of peace to remember the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Japan

Bells rang to honor the bombing of Japan
Bells rang to honor the bombing of Japan(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week marks the 75th anniversary of the United States dropping two atomic bombs on Japan during WWII.

To remember the event and honor those lost the Rapid City/ Nikko City Sister City Association held a moment of silence as well as a bell ringing on Monday evening at the exact time ( 5:15 MT) the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

All the sister cities across Japan and the US rang their bells to honor the past, but also recognize the present relations between the two nations.

“Just to take a minute out of our day and mark the things that happened in Japan did not only affect Japan but the entire world and celebrate a moment of peace,” Margo Kaleda, says

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed August 5th-12th as Rapid City/ Nikko City Peace Week

There will be another bell ringing on Saturday night at 8:02 PM at City Hall to remember the bombing of Nagasaki.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SDSU students classrooms are ‘COVID-19 ready’

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
SDSU nursing students are walking into a modified classroom when school starts.

Local

Some businesses choose to close during the Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Sturgis Rally brings more people to local restaurants and most restaurants will open with preparations for the influx of visitors

News

Virtual art residency at Crazy Horse Memorial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Crazy Horse Memorial tries going virtual to showcase art this summer.

News

Sturgis Car Museum

Updated: 1 hours ago
The motorcycle Mecca has a new museum, centered around four wheels.

Latest News

News

Credit Card Debt

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Wallet Hub, South Dakota is in the top 20 states with the most credit card debt.

News

Buffalo Chip and COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Buffalo Chip is a staple of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and this year is no different.

News

COVID Doctor

Updated: 1 hours ago
There are almost five million cases of COVID according to the CDC.

News

Sturgis COVID Testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mass COVID-19 testing in Sturgis is set for after the rally, on Friday, August 21.

News

Law Enforcement for Rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
Safety is always a concern during the Sturgis Rally, and this year's concerns are unique.

News

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club remains outside of Stugis City limits

Updated: 2 hours ago
After months of debate, the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club will remain independent from the city of Sturgis.