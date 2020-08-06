Rapid City rings bells of peace to remember the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Japan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week marks the 75th anniversary of the United States dropping two atomic bombs on Japan during WWII.

To remember the event and honor those lost the Rapid City/ Nikko City Sister City Association held a moment of silence as well as a bell ringing on Monday evening at the exact time ( 5:15 MT) the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

All the sister cities across Japan and the US rang their bells to honor the past, but also recognize the present relations between the two nations.

“Just to take a minute out of our day and mark the things that happened in Japan did not only affect Japan but the entire world and celebrate a moment of peace,” Margo Kaleda, says

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed August 5th-12th as Rapid City/ Nikko City Peace Week

There will be another bell ringing on Saturday night at 8:02 PM at City Hall to remember the bombing of Nagasaki.

