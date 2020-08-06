Advertisement

Pennington County sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths, Oglala Lakota County reports 1 death

The state reported four total deaths Thursday. The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141.
COVID-19 cases Laurel County
COVID-19 cases Laurel County(WYMT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -State health officials say four more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths due to the disease to 141. Two of the victims were from Pennington County, one was from Oglala Lakota County, and one was from Minnehaha County. Three were over age 80, and one was in their 70s.

The South Dakota Department of Health also confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 9,168. Active cases rose by 36 to 987.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 44.

The state processed 1,200 tests Thursday, 8.75 percent of which came back positive. The state’s test positivity rate for the last 14 days is 6.7 percent, according to the Department of Health.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities are taking every precaution

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention people sixty years old and older who contract COVID 19 are at a greater health risk.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Feds open Rapid City office for missing Indigenous cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapid City’s new office to solve cold cases of missing and murdered indigenous women opened Tuesday.

News

Noem encourages businesses to move to SD with state’s loose COVID restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In an online ad, Noem tells business owners to “grow their company” in South Dakota where government will stay out of their way.

Latest News

News

RCPD actively investigate homicide on North 7th Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
Police are investigating a stabbing incident as a homicide and are seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in the case.

News

Movie Under Stars is no more

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tips to fight credit card debt

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Blackhawk sinkhole sinks

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hiroshima remembered by moment of silence

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Thune talks next COVID relief bills

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.